Police: Estranged husband arrested again in connection to Jennifer Dulos disappearance

FARMINGTON, Connecticut -- The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut woman has been arrested again in connection with her disappearance.Connecticut state police released a statement that 51-year-old Fotis Dulos was taken into custody at his home Wednesday. He was later released after posting $500,000 bond.According to court documents, Dulos was arrested on a charge of tampering with and fabricating evidence -- the same charges he was arrested on back in June.Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan on Friday, May 24.The couple had been embroiled in a contentious divorce battle.Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, were charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution , and both have pleaded not guilty.Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue.Dulos' attorneys say the most recent charges are related to that of his original arrest. The defense has previously floated a "Gone Girl" theory that the 50-year-old mother staged her own disappearance.The children are currently being cared for by Jennifer Dulos' mother, who is seeking custody.Dulos's attorneys released the following statement: