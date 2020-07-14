Wild horse at North Carolina coast dies after choking on apple, officials warn about feeding herd

COROLLA, N.C. -- A wild horse on the North Carolina coast has died after officials say it choked on an apple, leading to warnings for people not to feed the herd.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said on its Facebook page that a yearling colt named Danny choked on an apple last Friday. The organization said its veterinarian administered a sedative to try and relax the horse's esophagus and allow the obstruction to pass.

But it was discovered that the apple had been lodged long enough to cause an infection and rupture his esophagus. Officials blame Danny's death on "humans who had no regard for the safety of the horses."
