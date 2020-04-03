Society

Coronavirus NC: Random acts of kindness raising spirits during tough times

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Even during the toughest of times, people are finding ways to spread positivity and cheer.

In Cary, sidewalk chalk messages like "stay strong," "dance first think later" and "you can" are meant to raise spirits.

"I think it's great. It's an uplifting thing to help in this crisis," said Carole Marrin.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF COVID-19 IN NC

Marrin is a parent to a senior at Panther Creek High School and on Friday, along with other senior parents, she added some words of encouragement on her driveway.

"We as parents at PC are trying to just give our seniors who have lost the activities and stuff we were able to do as seniors," she said. "Just trying to help uplift them."

Hershey Creamery handed out 1,600 ice creams to children at the Spot in Wilson.

Our very own Mark Armstrong's wife, Mae, is making acrylic hooks to donate to local health care workers.

Friends are reading to each other through doors.

Families are putting up Christmas lights to spread cheer.

If you've seen random acts of kindness in your neighborhood or anywhere else be sure to let us know.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycarywake countycoronavirusacts of kindnessgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News