Raleigh woman surprised with parade, cake on her 89th birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ruth Barnett celebrated her 89th birthday in COVID-19 style: with a surprise parade held at a safe distance.
The celebrations began as she stood on her balcony with her husband.
"I was not even dressed when I heard some people outside and I went on the balcony and there was a line of cars blowing their horns with signs saying happy birthday to me," Barnett said.
Her children and grandchildren drove by holding signs and balloons. They could also be head cheering and blowing plenty of "I love you" honks.
After the parade, workers at The Cardinal at North Hills presented Barnett with her own chocolate cake and sang her Happy Birthday.
