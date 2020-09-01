Gov. Cooper making announcement on easing COVID-19 restrictions as state remains below 1,000 hospitalizations

FREE COVID-19 TESTING in downtown Raleigh, NC.

The site opens from 9a-5p, seven days a week, starting Sept 1.

Location: 1110 Holmes Street. Drive-ups and walk-ups welcome.

Anyone from anywhere can come get a test.

More details on who’s behind it

