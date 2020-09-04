Gyms, playgrounds reopen as Phase 2.5 begins Friday

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Phase 2.5 of North Carolina's reopening plan goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. as the state has made progress in several key COVID-19 metrics in recent weeks. Parks, playgrounds and gyms will reopen across the state.
Gov. Roy Cooper introduced the phase on Tuesday. Gyms and indoor fitness centers can open at 30% capacity. Triangle-area YMCAs will reopen their facilities on Sept. 9.
Bowling alleys can also reopen, but bars must remain closed. Museums, which have been closed since March, will be able to welcome half capacity.
A $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief bill is on Gov. Cooper's desk. The proposal would give every household with at least one child a one-time $335 check. It also includes an additional $50 a week in unemployment benefits.
THURSDAY
4:40 p.m.
The Wake County Public School System canceled its Friday device distribution due to a delay in shipment of devices from their supplier.
Pick up has now been moved from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11. Pick up locations include Apex, Enloe and Knightdale High Schools from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..
To date, the district says it has distributed 68 percent of Chromebooks.
2 p.m.
In a news conference, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced the state's new "Whatever Your Reason" public awareness campaign to promote preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, most notably, wearing a face covering.
"I wear a mask to protect my family, friends and coworkers, and out of respect for every North Carolinian who's working hard to do the same," Cohen said. "Personal actions make an impact."
Cohen said the awareness campaign will consist of social media ads, radio and television commercials, billboards and bus stop advertisements to reach North Carolianians wherever they are, especially historically marginalized populations.
While Cohen said racial disparities in COVID-19 cases and deaths are improving, she said health leaders are still looking at ways to address the inequities that still exist.
Cohen also reminded North Carolinians to be mindful of the 3 w's over Labor Day weekend.
"This year it's important to make a plan in advance about how you and your loved ones are going to enjoy these three days in a safe way," Cohen said.
She added that wearing a face covering is important when around anyone not in your immediate family--including extended family and close friends.
"Memorial weekend likely accelerated viral spread in the US because of unsafe large gatherings and travel," Cohen said.
1:40 p.m.
The University of North Carolina Athletics Department is expecting to take a revenue hit totaling between $30 million and $52 million due to COVID-19.
Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham announced the financial news Thursday afternoon.
Because of the projected revenue loss, coaches and staff members are going to have their salaries reduced or be furloughed for 15 days. That comes after the department already halted spending, non-essential travel, and hiring.
Coaches and staff members making more than $200,000 will have their salaries reduced by 20 percent. Coaches and staff members making between $100,000 and $200,000 will have their salaries reduced by 10 percent. Coaches and staff members making less than $100,000 will be furloughed for 15 days.
Everyone making over 200k in UNC Athletics must take a 20% paycut. 10% for those making 100-200k and a 15 day furlough for those under 100k. Through June 30 of 2021. They're anticipating a departmental loss of $30-52 million dollars. https://t.co/A0uqn6eRXl— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 3, 2020
Those measures will last through June 30, 2021.
Still, Cunningham said the cuts will not cover all the projected revenue losses for the 2020-2021 seasons.
1:23 p.m.
Halifax County reported three new cases and two additional deaths because of COVID-19. In all, the county has had 878 total positive cases and 13 deaths.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,656 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths, bringing the total to more than 2,800 deaths since late March.
While some graphics on NCDHHS's COVID-19 dashboard have not been updated for more than a day, case counts now show that 47% of Orange County's COVID-19 cases are in people between 18 and 24 years old. Statewide, that number is 16%.
The state reported 20,108 completed tests, roughly in line with previous weeks, though health officials have repeatedly said fewer people are seeking COVID-19 tests. The average turnaround time for testing is currently at 2 days.
Noon
UNC-Chapel Hill has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in a Rams Village building. The newest cluster marks the ninth such instance in a residence hall at UNC.
Rams Village is an on-campus apartment complex for undergraduate students on Ridge Road.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1.
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an "October surprise" - a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.
In a letter to governors dated Aug. 27, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said states "in the near future" will receive permit applications from McKesson Corp., which has contracted with CDC to distribute vaccines to places including state and local health departments and hospitals.
"CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1, 2020," Redfield wrote.
North Carolina leaders reported another decrease in hospitalizations on Wednesday with 858. There were 1,129 new cases reported with 7.6% of tests positive.
As of 7:20 a.m., the United States 6,115,030 cases of COVID-19 and 185,752 coronavirus-related deaths.