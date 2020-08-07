Daycare staff member dies from COVID-19, becomes NC's first childcare center death out of 122 cases

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
12:30 p.m.
In a news conference, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen commended staff, clinicians and administrators for their hard work in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina's long-term care facilities.
Cohen said because of aggressive actions taken both by state officials and individual nursing homes, fewer residents are becoming sick when there is an outbreak and outbreaks are resolving more quickly.
"That's progress that needs to continue," Cohen said. "We want to do everything possible to keep COVID out of nursing homes to avoid outbreaks in the first place."
To proactively find asymptomatic cases among long-term care facility staff, Cohen said she issued an order mandating that all long-term care facility staff members be tested for the novel coronavirus every two weeks, regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms. In addition, Cohen's order also creates 10 regional infection control support teams to ensure that facilities are following enhanced infection control measures.
"Every COVID-19 infection that reaches a nursing home started somewhere else," Cohen said. "And that's why everyone in North Carolina can play an important role in protecting people in nursing homes."
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 1,545 new COVID-19 cases in the state.
42 additional deaths were also reported, bringing the total in the state to 2,134 since the start of the pandemic.
25,212 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. The percent of positive tests in the state is at 8 percent.
1,123 people are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, with 90 percent of hospitals reporting.
581 ICU beds and 5,253 beds remain empty in the state.
11 a.m.
A staff member at a daycare facility that has a cluster of COVID-19 cases has died.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the staff member worked at Grace Filled Beginnings in Washington County.
The facility reportedly has 10 other cases, but this is the only fatality.
In fact it's the first fatality connected to daycare centers in North Carolina.
The state has recorded 122 COVID-19 cases linked to childcare centers. Of those cases 63, or just over half, were the children at the centers.
Seventeen centers have been identified as having COVID-19 clusters--meaning there are 5 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases. Being a cluster is the threshold for the outbreak to be publicly reported.
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The annual Dogwood Festival, which brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to Fayetteville every year, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
In North Carolina, 1,979 new COVID-19 cases were announced Thursday with the number of current hospitalizations dropping to 1,147.
The ABC11 I-team surveyed dozens of schools to see where districts are spending their money with an unusual year ahead. School systems are spending on measures like COVID-19 signage, tents and "webcam robots."
Nationally, lawmakers are still working on a deal for another stimulus package. Democrats are proposing a $3 trillion spending bill, that would extend a $600 weekly unemployment benefit into 2021.
President Trump's administration has asked Congress to reach an agreement by this weekend. Republicans feel that if Americans get too much extra money in the bill, they won't be incentivized to work.
THURSDAY
6:00 p.m.
Wake County officials reported a COVID-19 outbreak at The Avendelle of Saratoga, a long-term care facility.
The county did not specify how many residents or staff members have tested positive for the virus at this time.
4:30 p.m.
The 38th annual Dogwood Festival, which typically brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Fayetteville area, has officially been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The festival was originally pushed back to mid-October.
The Dogwood Festival, Inc. Board of Directors also announced the cancellation of the remaining After Five concerts -- scheduled for Aug. 14 and Sept. 18.
The organization also promised 'smaller opportunities' to entertain by hosting virtual events and pop-up events that would adhere to social-distancing guidelines in the upcoming months.
1:40 p.m.
In a news release, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced that all state prison inmates have been tested for the novel coronavirus. Officials said 2.1% of offenders tested positive for COVID-19 over the six-week testing operation--619 people out of 29,062 tested.
"Our staff have worked tirelessly to prevent the virus from getting into our prisons, to contain it when it does get into a facility and to reduce its spread to other prisons," said Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee in a written statement. "These numbers confirm their hard work is paying off and reflect our ongoing commitment to the safety of all North Carolina prisons."
The positive test rate in North Carolina prisons was much lower than that of other states, officials said. According to the news release, New Jersey's prisons had a 16.3% positive test rate; Tennessee's positive test rate was 13.6%.
Officials said no inmates tested positive in 24 facilities during the mass testing event.
The Department of Public Safety said the testing cost $3.3 million and began on June 22. An additional 1,600 offenders were also tested for COVID-19 while being transfered from county jails over the past two months.
According to officials, 1,210 of the 1,459 prison inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 since early April have recovered and met the criteria to be released from isolation.
"Our top priority is everyone's health and safety, and I mean everyone," Ishee said. "I am proud of our prison staff who have worked so hard to combat this virus for so long, because of their deep sense of duty to protect the public. They are unsung heroes and can never be thanked enough for their selfless service."
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports there now have been 131, 267 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus within the state since the beginning of March. That's an increase of 1,979 cases from Wednesday. 9% of COVID-19 tests were positive.
NCDHHS reported 42 more deaths, bringing the state's total to 2,092. The 42 deaths are the second-highest daily increase; the state also reported 42 more deaths on July 14.
With 90% of hospitals reporting, the state logs that 1,147 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 20 from the previous report. There are 333 adult ICU COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.
People ages 25 to 49 make up 44% of the cases. For more information on Thursday's report, check out the NCDHHS' website.
9 a.m.
High School sports for NCHSAA member schools will be delayed into September.
In a memo sent to media outlets, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said several agencies plan to gather in the coming days to compile a sports calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. Tucker said she hopes the announcement comes before Aug. 17.
"At his press conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper and his health team extended Phase Two of the state's reopening plan until at least September 11," Tucker said. "Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond September 1 for NCHSAA member schools."
"The NCHSAA Staff and Board of Directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports Ad Hoc Committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year. It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to August 17, 2020."
"We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made."
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper says North Carolina's COVID-19 restrictions keeping high-risk businesses closed and mass gatherings severely limited will remain in place for another five weeks.
The governor's decision announced on Wednesday means the mandates under his current executive order set to expire later this week will be extended beyond Labor Day at least.
Bars, gyms, movie theaters and amusement parks must remain closed and a face covering requirement in public places will continue. He says the restrictions need to stay in place in part to counterbalance the start of classes at K-12 schools and university campuses this month.
UNC-Chapel Hill Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin will discuss updates to UNC's fall semester during a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. Recently, Orange County health officials recommended that UNC consider virtual classes for the beginning of the semester amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
UNC students were officially allowed to move in on Aug. 3. Classes are set to begin next week
WEDNESDAY
7:15 p.m.
Durham County health officials report 5,984 total COVID-19 cases, up 80 from Tuesday.
5:08 p.m.
A ninth inmate at a North Carolina State Prison has died from COVID-19.
Officials said the inmate, who was in his late 60s had underlying health conditions and died from complications from the virus earlier Wednesday morning.
5:02 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 11,492 total cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening, up 91 from Tuesday.
4:00 p.m.
In a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he would extend Phase 2 of his Safer at Home order for another five weeks, saying that COVID-19 metrics in the state are stabilizing, but they are stabilizing at higher rates than he and health officials would like to see.
"As I said last week, stable is good, but decreasing is better," Cooper said. "And while we're seeing stabilization of our numbers, that doesn't mean we can let up. We know this stability is fragile and these trends can change quickly if we let down our guards."
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen explained the state's current COVID-19 metrics, saying the state was moving in the right direction on every metric, but is not quite where it needs to be.
"My glimmer of hope remains as we see subtle signs of progress," Cohen said.
WATCH: DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen explains COVID-19 key metric trends in North Carolina
While in previous weeks, the state's trajectory of COVID-like syndromic emergency room visits had been increasing, that metric had started to decrease in recent weeks. However, Cohen said the trajectory is still high above its baseline, and officials would like to see that rate continue to decline.
Additionally, the trajectory of positive cases and the percentage of positive tests are both stabilizing, though both are remaining steady at a higher rate than officials would like to see.
And though hospitalizations remain high, that number has started to stabilize as a lagging indicator of cases leveling out in previous weeks. Cohen also said hospitals still have capacity in both inpatient and intensive care unit beds.
Cooper credited the improving metrics to his "dimmer switch" approach to reopening the state and his mandatory face covering order.
"Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher," Cooper said. "We won't make that mistake in North Carolina."
Cooper and Cohen both referred to schools reopening in coming weeks as a time when more people will be moving around and transmission could increase.
RELATED: Orange County health director recommends UNC hold virtual classes for at least 5 weeks amid COVID-19 pandemic
"It's not business as usual for our schools," Cooper said. "Our success at returning thousands of students, teachers and staff safely to classrooms this month depends on us doing what works."
Cooper and Cohen both commended the actions of North Carolinians who continue to wear their face coverings, stay home when possible and wash hands frequently.
"Whether it's a storm or pandemic, that kind of hope and our shared commitment to a stronger future will keep us going," Cooper said. "Hold onto that hope. Keep wearing your mask. And know that these difficult times won't last forever, but our strength and resilience will."
1:15 p.m.
Sampson County is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total to 1,547. There have been two new reported deaths, bringing the county total to 16.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported the lowest single-day increase in new COVID-19 in more than a month.
1,127 new cases were reported Wednesday. That's the lowest single-day increase since June 25.
That comes one day after the state completed the lowest number of tests in more than a month. On Tuesday, only 9,853 tests were reported as completed. On Wednesday, 19,444 tests were completed.
40 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,050 in the state since the start of the pandemic. That number is tied for the third highest single-day increase in deaths.
With 92 percent of hospitals reporting, 1,166 people are hospitalized in the state.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The extended Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan is scheduled to expire Friday and a decision on whether or not to lengthen the phase again could come soon.
In June, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a mandatory mask requirement across North Carolina and ordered a "pause" on easing any other restrictions. Phase 2 was originally scheduled to end July 17, but Cooper extended the term until at least Aug. 7 after coronavirus cases in the state continued to rise.
Cooper gave somewhat positive news when speaking to media on Tuesday.
"Our COVID-19 numbers have stabilized," Gov. Cooper told Good Morning America on Tuesday. "We have not seen the spikes of other states, put in mandatory mask order over a month ago and we have stayed in Phase 2."
Phase 3 of Cooper's three-phase plan allows increased capacity at restaurants, bars, houses of worship and entertainment venues. However it continues to encourage physical distancing and leaves rigorous restrictions in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settings.
Will Cooper move the state into Phase 3? We may uncover the answer to that question at 4 p.m. when Cooper gives an update to the state's response to COVID-19.
Cooper's update will be shown live on ABC11 and ABC11.com.
As for the actual numbers, North Carolina Health and Human Services said the state surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.