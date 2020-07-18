North Carolina reports another record high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,180

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
SATURDAY
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 3,647,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.
FRIDAY
7:14 p.m.
Durham County health officials report 4,944 total COVID-19 cases as of Friday evening, up 64 from Thursday.
The county reports a weekly average of 75 additional cases per day.
5:04 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 8,421 total COVID-19 cases as of Friday evening, up 107 from Thursday.
4 p.m.
More than a dozen states around the country are in a "red zone" for coronavirus cases, according to an unpublished document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.
The document, which is dated July 14, categorizes 18 states as being in the "red zone" for cases, meaning they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 in the population last week. Eleven states are in the "red zone" when it comes to test positivity, meaning more than 10% of diagnostic test results came back positive.
The states in the "red zone" for cases are Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
The states in the "red zone" for test positivity are Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.
When asked why the White House is not releasing the document, a senior official said it is intended to inform and assist local response efforts.
3:30 p.m.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin says the city is looking into creating an order forcing restaurants to cut off alcohol sales at 11 p.m. starting next week, according to our newsgathering partners at the News&Observer.
Raleigh to halt late-night sales of alcohol at restaurants to slow spread of COVID-19, mayor says
"Some Glenwood South owners are going to voluntarily stop serving at 11 p.m. this weekend," Baldwin told the N&O. "And we are looking at issuing an order Monday with an 11 p.m. stop time. There is still work to be done, so I don't have more details at this time."
The mayor's office confirmed to ABC11 that restaurants can voluntarily stop alcohol service at 11 p.m. starting as early as Friday.
The Hibernian Pub announced on Instagram on Friday that it will have last call at 11 p.m.
"With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, we...have decided that last call will now be at 11 p.m. until further notice," the post read.
11:50 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported another record high number of hospitalizations in the state with 1,180 currently hospitalized. That's up 46 from Thursday.
During a news conference on Thursday, Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that our hospitals still have capacity but noted that could change very quickly, as hospitalizations is a lagging indicator of current caseload. In many other states, Cohen said, hospitals have stopped taking new patients.
"We don't want to get into that situation," she added.
When asked about the ratio of patients who happened to test positive for COVID-19 while seeking other treatment versus those who are hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus, Cohen said the ratio is very low -- the majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are seeking medical care specifically for the virus.
"These are not just incidental findings in our hospitals," Cohen said. "These are sick folks."
The health department also reported on Friday 2,051 new cases. That's the 5th time this month that the state has seen new daily cases over 2,000.
25,555 tests were reported as completed. North Carolina currently ranks 21st in the nation for testing per capita. Last week, the state was at 27th and weeks prior it was in the 30s.
Right now, the state is testing about 125,167 people per million. That's about 18,000 more than last week.
18 additional deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the total in the state to 1,606 since the start of the pandemic.
10:50 a.m.
Durham Public Schools has suspended high school athletics at its member schools indefinitely.
In a release, the district said the decision was made "to ensure the health and safety of student athletes and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission."
"High school athletics has important benefits in boosting student engagement and fostering a strong school community," said Superintendent Pascal Mubenga. "However, this is not the right time for interscholastic competition. We will continue to monitor trends and consult with public health officials, and will revisit this decision when conditions improve."
The Wake County Public School System has also suspended athletics at its schools indefinitely.
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
After several school districts in the area decided to utilize online-only learning for the first part of the 2020-2021 school year, Wake County is expected to officially announce next week that it is following suit. Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton told ABC11 Thursday night that he is 'strongly considering' Plan C outlined by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Other school districts starting upcoming school year with only online classes:
Monday is when Wake County school board members are expected to vote on whether they will move exclusively to virtual learning for at least the start of the fall semester.
The Wake County Virtual Academy has received more than 30,000 applications. Durham County Public Schools is utilizing its own virtual program, Ignite Learning.
Free food for 500 families in need is available Friday in Durham. Volunteers at World Overcomers Christian Church will hand out meals at the church at 2933 South Miami Blvd. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The meals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
A new face-covering requirement in North Carolina's courts will attempt to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced this and other additional emergency directives for the court system Thursday. She says the delay of jury trials will continue through at least the end of September.
Judicial and law enforcement leaders in each county need to come up with a jury trial resumption safety plan by Sept. 1. The number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in North Carolina is now well over 94,000, and more than 1,100 people with the virus are in the hospital.
THURSDAY
7:17 p.m.
Durham County health officials report 92 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 4,880.
5:03 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 8,273 total COVID-19 cases as of Thursday evening, up 144 from Wednesday. Eighty-six total people have died from COVID-19 related complications.
On Wednesday, Wake County surpassed the 8,000 total COVID-19 case mark.
3:30 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 21 new cases, which brings the total to 1,283 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been eight deaths in the county.
3:25 p.m.
Halifax County has reported an additional death from COVID-19, bringing the county total to five.
There are 474 positive cases in the county. Of those 293 patients have recovered.
Health officials said after two days of increasing numbers, the Trend Line continues in an upward direction. Residents are asked to continue practicing the three W's.
2:45 p.m.
In a news conference, DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen explained where North Carolina stands on its key COVID-19 metrics.
Dr. Mandy Cohen was asked if she would send her children back to school. Here's what she said.
"We have continued to simmer, but have so far avoided boiling over as a number of states are now doing," Cohen said in her opening remarks.
WATCH: Dr. Mandy Cohen explains North Carolina's current COVID-19 trends
As in recent weeks, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-like syndromic cases is steadily increasing, as is the number of new positive cases announced daily.
On the trajectory of new cases, Cohen said, "We want to see this curve flatten and then keep it flat and trending downward, but we aren't there yet."
Cohen also noted again that though the percentage of positive tests has remained level between eight and 10%, she would like that number to fall closer to five percent.
And though the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 contninues to increase, Cohen said the good news is that our hospitals still have capacity. However, she noted that could change very quickly, as hospitalizations is a lagging indicator of current caseload. In many other states, Cohen said, hospitals have stopped taking new patients.
"We don't want to get into that situation," she added.
When asked about the raitio of patients who happened to test positive for COVID-19 while seeking other treatment versus those who are hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus, Cohen said the ratio is very low--the majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are seeking medical care specifically for the virus.
"These are not just incidental findings in our hospitals," Cohen said. These are sick folks."
Additionally, Dr. Cardra Burns, senior deputy director of the Division of Public Health, praised the state's free testing initiative.
"We are focused on breaking down barriers to testing to make sure every North Carolinian can get a test if they need one," Burns said.
Previously, North Carolina announced an intiative to bring pop-up free testing sites into zip codes that did not have easy access to testing previously, particularly in historically marginalized communtieies. Burns called the community response to this initiative "overwhelming," both in terms of the number of people seeking tests and the community support for the sites.
In under one week, Burns said, the state held 60 testing events with almost 2,000 tests collected. The state plans to double those statitstics in the next few weeks, Burns added.
Burns also announced a new feature on NCDHHS's testing website that allows people seeking COVID-19 tests to determine whether there is a cost associated with testing at a particular location.
Additionally, Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, a primary care doctor at Duke Health, explained the importance of wearing a mask.
"Face covers are not a political statement. The virus doesn't care what political interest you have," Bianchi said. "It's not a debate question or a fashion statement."
MIRÁ: Como se puede reducir la transmisión de COVID-19
In response to a question about access to hospital care for immigrants in North Carolina, Bianchi said she and other leaders in the Hispanic and Latinx community are working with hospitals to break down barriers to care and encourage triage staff members not to turn people away. Cohen also added that it is illegal for hospitals to refuse care to anyone based on insurance or immigration status.
Bianchi also noted that NCDHHS has expanded its symptom checker into Spanish so that more people may be able to self-screen for COVID-19.
12:40 p.m.
Seventy-one Ft. Bragg soldiers deployed to McAllen, Texas, to help local hospitals fight COVID-19, according to a news release from Ft. Bragg.
The soldiers are members of the 44th Medical Brigade's 16th Hospital Center, which previously provided relief during the response to Hurricane Marilyn in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Earlier this year, members of the 44th Medical Brigade went to New York City to help build a temporary field hospital for COVID-19 patients in the Javits Convention Center.
"The 528th Field Hospital Center is ready to support Army North in response to the Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA) missions and this pandemic is no different." said Lt. Col. Colin Frament, commander 528th Field Hospital, in a written statement. "We are deploying to provide medical assistance to those hospitals in the McAllen, TX area as they increase their efforts to provide care to COVID-19 patients."
11:30 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported the second highest single-day increase in cases so far during the pandemic with 2,160. The highest one-day increase in cases was on July 11 with 2,462 cases.
According to the health department 1,134 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's down 8 from Wednesday but is still the second highest number of hospitalizations so far.
25,665 tests were reported as completed, with 9 percent being positive.
20 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total in the state to 1,588 since the start of the pandemic.
10:15 a.m.
Orange County Schools will not bring students and teachers back into classrooms at the start of the fall semester.
Despite Gov. Roy Cooper leaving the door open for schools to hold a mixture of in-person and online-only classes, Orange County School Board voted unanimously Thursday morning to start the year with online classes only.
Students will spend at least the first four weeks doing virtual learning, but that could be extended if needed. FULL STORY.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
School districts in the area are looking into their plans for the upcoming school year after Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled his school recommendations Tuesday. The districts have meetings with parents and community members scheduled for Thursday.
Durham Public Schools is looking to place year-round students on a traditional calendar. In Orange County, administrators are expected to discuss the superintendent's plan for remote learning for the first few weeks of the school year. The Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board will discuss its remote learning plan as well on Thursday.
In Wake County, the district is seeing a big increase in its virtual academy enrollment. The online-only school option has gotten more than 30,000 applications. An open house on the academy is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on YouTube. Parents can submit questions in advance.
Interested in the Virtual Academy and still have questions? 🏘 Attend the WCPSS Virtual Academy Open House!— Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) July 14, 2020
🗓Thursday, July 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
📺 Watch live: https://t.co/lZLRg0gOGx.
⁉️ Ask ?s in advance here: https://t.co/WJpAFCjyAS
The city of Raleigh is handing out free face masks Thursday. You can pick up a mask at Raleigh Fire Station 7 (2100 Glascock Street) or Raleigh Fire Station 10 (2711 Sanderford Road) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wake County identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a residential care facility in Garner. Three employees at the Strategic Behavioral Center tested positive for the virus.
Officials said nearly 400,000 people visited Cape Hatteras National Seashore in June, the second-highest total for the month in the history of the park and coming despite the COVID-19 pandemic. A news release from the seashore on Wednesday says 399,364 people visited the park last month, which was an increase of almost 4% over June 2019.