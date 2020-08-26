East Carolina moves classes all online starting Wednesday

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
We're watching several things on Wednesday in the coronavirus response. The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau will release new numbers on tourism financials impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will give an update on the state's response at 3 p.m. Cooper is expected to talk about the impact on the state budget as well. You can watch the update on ABC11 and abc11.com.
Meanwhile, those in Harnett County can get free cloth face masks during the next two days. Masks will be distributed at Harnett Central High School on Wednesday and Overhills High School on Thursday. Both locations will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New numbers on the state's coronavirus totals in cases, hospitalizations and deaths will come out around noon on Wednesday.
East Carolina University is moving its classes online on Wednesday after two days off for students.
Latest COVID-19 numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins University as of 5 a.m.:
DIAGNOSED CASES::5,779,371
DEATHS: 178,524
RECOVERED: 2,053,699
TOTAL TESTED: 73,535,820
TUESDAY
11:15 p.m.
Clayton officials said two firefighters have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home. Two other firefighters and one spouse, however, remain at Johnston Health Smithfield.
9:15 p.m.
Fayetteville State University has identified its first COVID-19 cluster. There are six COVID-19 cases at University Place Apartments.
A "cluster" is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location. "Location" is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.
8:40 p.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 in students since Monday. To date, 832 students and 51 employees have tested positive for the virus.
6 p.m.
Four Cardinal Gibbons High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter to parents.
5:30 p.m.
NC State has identified seven new clusters of COVID-19 cases.
Three clusters are located on main campus at: Bragaw Residence Hall, with 8 positive cases; Metcalf Residence Hall, with 6 positive cases; and Owen Residence Hall, with 5 positive cases.
Another cluster is in University Towers, located adjacent to campus, with 17 positive cases identified.
Students who have visited those locations in the last week can make an appointment with Student Health Services to be tested.
Additional clusters have been identified in 3 nearby off-campus housing complexes:
- The Stanhope Apartment Complex, located near the 3100 block of Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, currently with 16 cases identified, all of whom are NC State students.
- The UnCommon Apartment Complex, located near the 3000 block of Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, currently with 6 cases identified, all of whom are NC State students.
- Valentine Commons Apartment Complex, located near Hillsborough Street and Concord Street in Raleigh, currently with 5 cases identified, all of whom are NC State students.
A "cluster" is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location.
3:10 p.m.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported another COVID-19 cluster at the Koury residence hall--the 11th cluster associated with the university to date.
A cluster is definied as five or more cases in close proximity. The university did not specify how many students tested positive as part of this cluster.
All students who tested positive for the virus within this cluster are currently in isolation, and any close contacts of those individuals will be identified through contact tracing.
2:00 p.m.
In a news conference, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that while North Carolina is making progress on its COVID-19 trends, that progress if fragile and could quickly reverse if people stop following the 3 w's.
"The 3 w's is going to be part of all of our lives during the months to come," Cohen said.
Cohen clarified that the 3 w's apply to both public and private interactions. While she said many North Carolinians are wearing their face coverings during trips to the grocery store or post office, she added that they should also be worn during interactions with friends or extended family members that live outside of the same household, or when going to work.
Cohen also emphasized that North Carolinians should avoid crowds--and are required under executive order not to gather in groups of more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with some exceptions.
Cohen specifically noted that students in higher education attending parties are not exempt from limits on gatherings or the face covering mandate. While she attributed an increase in cases to the reopening of college campuses, Cohen said there is more universities can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on college campuses, including leveraging the university code of conduct and honor code to hold students accountable for their actions both on and off campus.
"This is about making sure that the guidance we have on paper turns into the implementation that we need to see," Cohen said.
She also advised keeping hand sanitizer in one's car, purse or pocket and using it whenever going into or leaving a public space, or using a public service like a gas pump.
"I know it's repetitive, I know everyone is weary of this virus and the 3 w's," Cohen said. "When we don't have a medicine and we don't have a vaccine, it's the 3 w's that is our way of defeating this virus."
In addition to announcing a tool kit to help community organizations create testing events and a new awareness campaign targeted towards the Latinx community, Cohen also highlighted a program that will launch in the next few weeks to assist North Carolinians who are struggling to quarantine or isolate with food, relief payments and primary medical care.
"Treating any disease is so much more than just giving out a diagnosis," Cohen said. "We have to treat the whole person."
Cohen said people who need additional help with nutrition or transportation while quarantining will be connected to a community health worker who will in turn help them get the services they need.
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported just 8,467 completed tests Tuesday, a decrease from Monday's one-month low. Health officials have repeatedly said fewer people are seeking COVID-19 tests, and have urged North Carolinians who believe they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus to get tested at a free site. To date, 7.4% of tests are positive.
The state also reported 1,345 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths. After a steady downward trend in the number of cases reported daily, the 7-day average for new cases has started to trend upwards over the last week.
NCDHHS also reported 35 more COVID-19 deaths for a total of 2,570.
Currently, 1,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.
12 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced three programs that will provide $175 million to help North Carolinians with their rent and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the news release, the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency will provide $94 million to support rental and utility payments to prevent evictions for those who have lost their source of income due to COVID-19. The state office will send the funds to local agencies, which will then work directly with residents to help them fill out an application and get their funds.
An additional $53 million will come from the federal Emergency Solutions Grant-Coronavirus program to help families experiencing or in danger of experiencing homelessness.
"Families in crisis don't have time to spare, and our state agencies are coordinating a plan to make it easier for people to get the support they need," said Cooper in a written statement.
In smaller communities, local governments will be given $28 million in federal funding through the North Carolina Department of Commerce to help residents pay rent and utility bills, and obtain access to internet, food and COVID-19 testing.
"Having a stable, safe place to live is fundamental to well-being and health. We continue to prioritize supporting people in meeting basic needs as part of our COVID response," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen in a written statement.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A report on COVID-19 from the White House Coronavirus Task Force released on Sunday reveals new information about how North Carolina is doing in comparison to the rest of the country. The report lists the following metrics for the state:
- North Carolina is in the yellow zone for cases, indicating between 10 and 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, and the yellow zone
for test positivity, indicating a rate between 5% and 10%.
- Nationally, North Carolina was 21st for most new cases per 100,000 population and 18th for highest test positivity last week.
- North Carolina has seen stability in new cases and stability in test positivity over the last week.
- The following three counties had the highest number of new cases over the past 3 weeks: 1. Mecklenburg County, 2. Wake County, and 3. Guilford County. These counties represent 23.4 percent of new cases in North Carolina.
- 79% of all counties in North Carolina have ongoing community transmission (yellow or red alert), with 15% having high levels of community transmission (red alert).
- Between Aug 15 - Aug 21, on average, 94 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 329 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in North Carolina. An average of 89 percent of hospitals reported either new confirmed or new suspected COVID patients each day during this period; therefore, this may be an underestimate of the actual total number of COVID-related hospitalizations. Underreporting may lead to a lower allocation of critical supplies.*
NC State University and East Carolina University both identified new clusters of COVID-19 on Monday.
NC State identified three new clusters. Nine of the positive cases were from Carroll Residence Hall. The second cluster was at The Standard Apartment Complex with five cases, all of whom are NC State students. The third cluster was 27 cases within NC State Athletics, however, not all of the cases are student-athletes.
ECU said six positive cases had been reported each at Jones Hall and White Hall.
Latest COVID-19 numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins University as of 5 a.m.:
DIAGNOSED CASES: 5,740,909
DEATHS: 177,279
RECOVERED: 2,020,774
TOTAL TESTED: 72,889,910