WASHINGTON -- In a Senate hearing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials are expected to warn of a "tremendous burden" that the U.S. health care system faces this fall if seasonal flu and COVID-19 are circulating together.
Still, they are expected to stick to their suggestion that the openings of schools be up to each individual community.
Earlier this month Fauci said he was hopeful for a coronavirus vaccine by late 2020, early 2021.
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before Senate committee
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More