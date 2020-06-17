Health & Fitness

Florida woman, 15 friends contract COVID-19 after eating at Jacksonville restaurant; 'we were careless'

7 employees at Lynch's Irish Pub also have COVID-19
By CNN
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -- A Florida woman and 15 of her friends have now tested positive for the coronavirus after having dinner at a restaurant in Jacksonville.

Erika Crisp told WJXT she's been sick since the night out.

The healthcare worker says after being stuck inside for months during the pandemic, she and her friends decided to have dinner at Lynch's Irish Pub on June 6.

After the dinner, Crisp said she and her friends later all tested positive for the virus.

Now, she says reopening happened too soon.

"We were careless and we went out into a public place before we should have, and we weren't wearing masks."

Seven employees at Lynch's Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach also have COVID-19.

The general manager shut down voluntarily last weekend for a deep cleaning.
