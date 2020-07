Wake County starts another round of drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.As positive COVID-19 cases in the state continue to grow, the Wake County Health Department is kicking off a new round of drive-thru testing this week. The tests are reserved for people with COVID-19 symptoms, health care workers, first responders and those 65 and older.Tests will be available at the Wake County Commons on Carya Drive. Those wanting a test must register online . Testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.North Carolina families are wanting to know what school will look like when class begins next month . An announcement is expected to come this week from Gov. Roy Cooper. Earlier this month, Wake County Public School System unanimously agreed to reopen schools with students operating on a three-week rotation schedule. Durham and Cumberland public schools have announced modifications as well.There have been more than 85,000 confirmed cases and 1,500 deaths in North Carolina from COVID-19 since March. Hospitalizations from the virus did decrease Sunday, but more than 1,000 people remain in the hospital with COVID-19 in our state.Durham health officials report 4,563 COVID-19 total cases on Sunday evening, up 72 from Saturday evening.Two people have died from the virus, raising the county total to 70.Wake County health officials report 170 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday evening, raising the county total to 7,490.There are 85,701 total cases of COVID-19 reported in North Carolina, up 1,908 since Saturday. This follows Saturday's all-time case increase high of 2,462 cases.Hospitalizations have decreased by 23, the first decrease in a week. The state reports 1,070 cases are being hospitalized. For six straight days, the hospitalizations in North Carolina had been increasing, reaching an all-time high Saturday at 1,093.With 84 percent of hospitals reporting, 4,439 inpatient hospital beds (25 percent) and 482 ICU hospital beds (21 percent) are empty.There have been four more deaths, bringing the total to 1,503.The percentage positive of tests in North Carolina has fluctuated between 8 and 10 percent.As of Sunday morning, Johns Hopkins University is reporting 3,247,782 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States. Durham health officials report 74 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 4,494.Wake County health officials report 7,294 total COVID-19 cases as of Saturday night, up 116 from Friday. There has been another death, bringing the total to 65 deaths county-wide.Wake County health officials have identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Raleigh.Public health officials said staff members at the Tower Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, located at 2609 Bond Street, tested positive for COVID-19. Officials will not release additional information about residents or employees within the facility.The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people-- residents or employees-- testing positive for the virus.North Carolina is reporting the state's highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 2,462. This is the highest day increase to date. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is 83,793.Hospitalizations are at another record high for the sixth day in a row with 1,093 patients in the hospital."Record-high numbers like today are concerning," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. "We all have a responsibility to one another to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often to get our trends going back in the right direction."In North Carolina, 20 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,499 deaths.With 88 percent of hospitals reporting, 4,028 inpatient hospital beds (22 percent) are empty and 510 ICU beds (23 percent) are empty.As of Saturday morning, there are 3,184,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.