Gov. Cooper puts Phase 2 restrictions in place with hope metrics will improve

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.Gov. Roy Cooper says North Carolina's COVID-19 restrictions keeping high-risk businesses closed and mass gatherings severely limited will remain in place for another five weeks.The governor's decision announced on Wednesday means the mandates under his current executive order set to expire later this week will be extended beyond Labor Day at least.Bars, gyms, movie theaters and amusement parks must remain closed and a face covering requirement in public places will continue. He says the restrictions need to stay in place in part to counterbalance the start of classes at K-12 schools and university campuses this month.UNC-Chapel Hill Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin will discuss updates to UNC's fall semester during a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. Recently, Orange County health officials recommended that UNC consider virtual classes for the beginning of the semester amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.UNC students were officially allowed to move in on July 27-28. Classes are set to begin next weekDurham County health officials report 5,984 total COVID-19 cases, up 80 from Tuesday.A ninth inmate at a North Carolina State Prison has died from COVID-19.Officials said the inmate, who was in his late 60s had underlying health conditions and died from complications from the virus earlier Wednesday morning.Wake County health officials report 11,492 total cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening, up 91 from Tuesday.In a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he would extend Phase 2 of his Safer at Home order for another five weeks , saying that COVID-19 metrics in the state are stabilizing, but they are stabilizing at higher rates than he and health officials would like to see."As I said last week, stable is good, but decreasing is better," Cooper said. "And while we're seeing stabilization of our numbers, that doesn't mean we can let up. We know this stability is fragile and these trends can change quickly if we let down our guards."Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen explained the state's current COVID-19 metrics, saying the state was moving in the right direction on every metric, but is not quite where it needs to be."My glimmer of hope remains as we see subtle signs of progress," Cohen said.While in previous weeks, the state's trajectory of COVID-like syndromic emergency room visits had been increasing, that metric had started to decrease in recent weeks. However, Cohen said the trajectory is still high above its baseline, and officials would like to see that rate continue to decline.Additionally, the trajectory of positive cases and the percentage of positive tests are both stabilizing, though both are remaining steady at a higher rate than officials would like to see.And though hospitalizations remain high, that number has started to stabilize as a lagging indicator of cases leveling out in previous weeks. Cohen also said hospitals still have capacity in both inpatient and intensive care unit beds.Cooper credited the improving metrics to his "dimmer switch" approach to reopening the state and his mandatory face covering order."Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher," Cooper said. "We won't make that mistake in North Carolina."Cooper and Cohen both referred to schools reopening in coming weeks as a time when more people will be moving around and transmission could increase."It's not business as usual for our schools," Cooper said. "Our success at returning thousands of students, teachers and staff safely to classrooms this month depends on us doing what works."Cooper and Cohen both commended the actions of North Carolinians who continue to wear their face coverings, stay home when possible and wash hands frequently."Whether it's a storm or pandemic, that kind of hope and our shared commitment to a stronger future will keep us going," Cooper said. "Hold onto that hope. Keep wearing your mask. And know that these difficult times won't last forever, but our strength and resilience will."Sampson County is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total to 1,547. There have been two new reported deaths, bringing the county total to 16.The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported the lowest single-day increase in new COVID-19 in more than a month.1,127 new cases were reported Wednesday. That's the lowest single-day increase since June 25.That comes one day after the state completed the lowest number of tests in more than a month. On Tuesday, only 9,853 tests were reported as completed. On Wednesday, 19,444 tests were completed.40 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,050 in the state since the start of the pandemic. That number is tied for the third highest single-day increase in deaths.With 92 percent of hospitals reporting, 1,166 people are hospitalized in the state.The extended Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan is scheduled to expire Friday and a decision on whether or not to lengthen the phase again could come soon.In June, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a mandatory mask requirement across North Carolina and ordered a "pause" on easing any other restrictions. Phase 2 was originally scheduled to end July 17, but Cooper extended the term until at least Aug. 7 after coronavirus cases in the state continued to rise.Cooper gave somewhat positive news when speaking to media on Tuesday."Our COVID-19 numbers have stabilized," Gov. Cooper told Good Morning America on Tuesday. "We have not seen the spikes of other states, put in mandatory mask order over a month ago and we have stayed in Phase 2."Phase 3 of Cooper's three-phase plan allows increased capacity at restaurants, bars, houses of worship and entertainment venues. However it continues to encourage physical distancing and leaves rigorous restrictions in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settings.Will Cooper move the state into Phase 3? We may uncover the answer to that question at 4 p.m. when Cooper gives an update to the state's response to COVID-19.