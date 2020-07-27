NC reports 1,785 deaths and 1,170 hospitalizations from COVID-19

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
State health officials reported more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the positive test rate at 9 percent. Seven more deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the coronavirus death count in North Carolina to 1,785. There are currently 1,170 people hospitalized. The latest figures are expected to come out Monday around noon.
President Donald Trump is expected to visit FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center in Morrisville on Monday afternoon. Trump's visit is his public event in North Carolina since the eve of the March 3 presidential primary.
Another chance for students to enroll in Wake County's Virtual Academy starts Monday. Parents can enroll their kids in a virtual academy from Monday until Wednesday. Students in Hoke County can register for Virtual Academy until 6 p.m. on Monday. Franklin County Schools will have an emergency meeting at 5:30 p.m. Halifax County Schools' leadership is expected to recommend students learn remotely for the first nine weeks.
SUNDAY
12:10 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,621 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 112,713.
With 85 percent of hospitals reporting, 1,170 North Carolina COVID-19 cases are currently being hospitalized. That's up two from Saturday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina
Seven more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,785 statewide.
The percent positive rate for tests is currently 9 percent. It has been fluctuated between 8 and 10 percent over the past few weeks.
Statewide, 551 ICU beds and 6,077 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 4,178,730 cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States.