Gov. Roy Cooper to give update on North Carolina's COVID-19 response Tuesday

TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Wake County has surpassed 10,000 cases of the coronavirus. The county averages 68 new cases a day with the average age of the person infected is 39. The state's latest numbers will come out Tuesday around noon.
Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's Coronavirus Task Force will give an update on the state's response to the virus Tuesday at 4 p.m. ABC11 will carry the media briefing on-air and online at ABC11.com.
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to tour Thales Academy in Apex on Wednesday. School officials said Pence will visit Thales Academy (K-5) to see how school choice works and to advocate for its further implementation.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available Tuesday in Pikeville at Charles B. Aycock High School from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is strongly recommended.
MONDAY
8:20 p.m.
Franklin County Schools voted Monday to reopen fully remote under Plan C.
The Halifax County Board of Education also approved Superintendent Dr. Eric L. Cunningham's recommendation to continue with remote learning for the first nine weeks of school.
6 p.m.
Wake County health officials are reporting 10,240 COVID-19 cases, up 143 since Sunday. There have been 113 deaths county-wide since March.
Durham County health officials are reporting 5,566, up 54 from Sunday. There have been 76 deaths county-wide.
5:15 p.m.
92,302 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered in North Carolina.
The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
5 p.m.
Halifax County health officials are reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 573. There have been six deaths county-wide.
4:40 p.m.
Wake County health officials have confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Holly Hill Hospital, located at South Campus, 201 Michael J. Smith Lane, in Raleigh.
4:30 p.m.
Lee County health officials are reporting 96 new COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total to 1,078. There have been nine virus-related deaths in the county since March.
4 p.m.
President Trump headed to the Bioprocess Innovation Center where he was joined by North Carolina Representative Mark Walker, Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest, State Representative Tim Moore, State Senator Phil Berger and Senator Thom Tillis.
"We're here, actually, today to discuss the exciting progress that we've achieved under the Operation Warp Speed, our historic initiative to develop tests, manufacture and deliver a vaccine in record time," Trump said during a news briefing when he arrived at FUJIFILM. "And that's what it is, in record time."
Employees at FUJIFILM are working on key elements of a potential vaccine, from the drug maker Novavax. Novavax was awarded $1.6 billion under Operation Warp Speed--the U.S. government's program to mass-produce an effective treatment.
3 p.m.
President Trump landed at RDU Monday afternoon before heading to a Morrisville FUJIFILM facility working on a COVID-19 vaccine.
12:14 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 27 new cases, which bring the total to 1,478 positive cases of COVID-19. One new death was reported, bringing the total deaths to 12.
Noon
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,625 new COVID-19 cases in the state. 22,091 tests were reported as completed.
The state's percent positive rate is around 8 percent.
The breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina
1,169 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. One week ago, 1,213 people were hospitalized.
Five more people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,790.
44 percent of the cases in the state are in the 25-49 age group. 30 percent of cases are in people over the age of 50.
On Monday, Wake County surpassed 10,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
President Donald Trump is expected to visit FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center in Morrisville on Monday afternoon. Trump's visit is his public event in North Carolina since the eve of the March 3 presidential primary.
Another chance for students to enroll in Wake County's Virtual Academy starts Monday. Parents can enroll their kids in a virtual academy from Monday until Wednesday. Students in Hoke County can register for Virtual Academy until 6 p.m. on Monday. Franklin County Schools will have an emergency meeting at 5:30 p.m. Halifax County Schools' leadership is expected to recommend students learn remotely for the first nine weeks.