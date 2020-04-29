Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips

We've compiled a list of educational resources, activities, consumer advice, safety resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home with your family. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.
EDUCATION
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
Spectrum, Comcast offer free internet to students without Wi-Fi during coronavirus pandemic
NC Symphony releases digital education concerts for students at home amid COVID-19
Money available for NC college students hurt by COVID-19
How to maximize your child's learning potential at home during COVID-19
NCDPI , UNC-TV roll out 50 hours of weekly TV programming for remote learning
Schools switching to Zoom for online learning but those video meetings can be hacked
Cookie decorating, virtual museum tours help kids keep busy while stuck at home during coronavirus outbreak
SHOPPING, CONSUMER
Is grocery store produce safe? And other questions answered
Toilet paper is available, you just may need to look in smaller, local stores
Gov. Cooper executive order requires stricter social distancing rules at stores, make changes to unemployment process
Changes to public transportation, trash pickup, meal services affected by COVID-19
Shopping online more due to the COVID-19 crisis? Earn extra money by using these cashback websites, apps
How to get your money back if your beach vacation is canceled because of coronavirus
Raleigh-based 'HomeRover' app hopes to keep housing market moving during COVID-19 pandemic
Struggling to feed your pet due to COVID-19 financial strains? Friends of Wake County Animal Center can help
NC interactive map shows spots for free, low-cost internet access
Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts
How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials
COVID-19 food safety tips
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand
Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
Here's how to preserve groceries longer
DIY
Cary Salon offers free virtual tutorials for hair help at home
Adjusting business: Raleigh salon offers curbside hair care kits for pickup
No Sew Face Mask
How to make face masks from materials found at home
From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?
Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place
Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids
WORK-LIFE BALANCE
20 Things to do while social distancing
How to keep your sanity while adjusting to working from home
The best ways to maintain your diet during the coronavirus pandemic
Managing your anxiety when there's nothing to take your mind off coronavirus
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work
How to be productive at home working with kids
Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say
How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy
Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained
Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?
KEEPING YOUR FAMILY SAFE
How to keep your kids mentally healthy during COVID-19 pandemic
Raleigh HopeLine helps soothe worries during COVID-19 crisis
How often should you disinfect your house even if you are staying at home?
Feel unsafe at work during the COVID-19 pandemic? Here are your rights
Can pets contract COVID-19?
Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus
Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News