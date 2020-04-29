Coronavirus

Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips

We've compiled a list of educational resources, activities, consumer advice, safety resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home with your family. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.

EDUCATION

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19


Spectrum, Comcast offer free internet to students without Wi-Fi during coronavirus pandemic

NC Symphony releases digital education concerts for students at home amid COVID-19

Money available for NC college students hurt by COVID-19

How to maximize your child's learning potential at home during COVID-19

NCDPI , UNC-TV roll out 50 hours of weekly TV programming for remote learning

Schools switching to Zoom for online learning but those video meetings can be hacked

Cookie decorating, virtual museum tours help kids keep busy while stuck at home during coronavirus outbreak

SHOPPING, CONSUMER

Is grocery store produce safe? And other questions answered

Toilet paper is available, you just may need to look in smaller, local stores

Gov. Cooper executive order requires stricter social distancing rules at stores, make changes to unemployment process

Changes to public transportation, trash pickup, meal services affected by COVID-19

Shopping online more due to the COVID-19 crisis? Earn extra money by using these cashback websites, apps

How to get your money back if your beach vacation is canceled because of coronavirus

Raleigh-based 'HomeRover' app hopes to keep housing market moving during COVID-19 pandemic

Struggling to feed your pet due to COVID-19 financial strains? Friends of Wake County Animal Center can help

NC interactive map shows spots for free, low-cost internet access

Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials

COVID-19 food safety tips

Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand

Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak

Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here's how to preserve groceries longer

DIY

Cary Salon offers free virtual tutorials for hair help at home

Adjusting business: Raleigh salon offers curbside hair care kits for pickup

No Sew Face Mask

How to make face masks from materials found at home

From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?

Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

20 Things to do while social distancing

How to keep your sanity while adjusting to working from home

The best ways to maintain your diet during the coronavirus pandemic

Managing your anxiety when there's nothing to take your mind off coronavirus

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work

How to be productive at home working with kids

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?

KEEPING YOUR FAMILY SAFE

How to keep your kids mentally healthy during COVID-19 pandemic

Raleigh HopeLine helps soothe worries during COVID-19 crisis

How often should you disinfect your house even if you are staying at home?

Feel unsafe at work during the COVID-19 pandemic? Here are your rights

Can pets contract COVID-19?

Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus

