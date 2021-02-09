COVID-19 concerns won't stop local florists as they prep for Valentine's Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many people plan to give flowers on Valentine's Day but there are concerns because of coronavirus.Stephanie Garrett, manager of Floral Dimensions in Durham, says at the start of the pandemic, growers in Amsterdam and other overseas fields had difficulty shipping their blossoms to America."You saw all these images of the flower markets that couldn't move their product. So a lot of florists shut down, as we did for six weeks," she said.Now with days to go before the 14th, florists are counting on more business from people who want to remain socially distant while expressing their affection.Garrett and her team have plenty of flowers to work with. Our cameras rolled as they filled vases with roses by the dozen. They account for about half of the shop's Valentine's Day orders and the staff had another challenge related to overseas suppliers."What we've really struggled with a little bit is glassware. A lot of that is being back ordered because some of it comes from China," said Garrett. "And we've had to be really cautious when we placed our order, way out ahead."Now the staff is ready for safe delivery of fresh flowers by masked drivers in sanitized vans as well as sales to customers who come to the shop, where masks are required and the use of hand sanitizer is encouraged.Floral Dimensions and other florists hope that when you do decide to give flowers for Valentines Day, you'll support local suppliers.