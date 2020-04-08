Coronavirus

More than 300,000 have recovered from coronavirus worldwide

More than 300,000 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, more than 1.4 million have been infected, and over 83,000 have died. The true numbers are almost certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different rules for counting the dead and deliberate underreporting by some governments.

This comes as Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the global pandemic, has reopened after 76 days in lockdown.

Still, the pandemic is far from over, especially in the United States.

New York City endured one of its darkest days yet, with the death toll surging past 4,000, hundreds more than the number killed on 9/11. New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, its biggest one-day jump yet, for a statewide total of nearly 5,500.

Across the U.S., the death toll reached about 13,000, with approximately 400,000 confirmed infections. Some of the deadliest hot spots were Detroit, New Orleans and the New York metropolitan area.

