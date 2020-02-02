Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Drone hovering over China to scold people without masks

CHINA -- Some places in China are coming up with creative ways to contain the coronavirus.

At least one drone is hovering over Inner Mongolia, looking for people without masks.

RELATED: What is coronavirus?

A voice behind the machine scolds them and reminds them that face coverings are currently required for anyone stepping outside.

Police in the region are known to use drones for things like traffic enforcement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dronescoronaviruschina
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
Super Bowl Sunday will be sunny, breezy and around 60
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
1 seriously injured in Raleigh apartment fire
No. 9 Duke beats Syracuse 97-88; Carey another double-double
1 killed in Knightdale crash involving motorcycle
Boston College takes down Tar Heels, 71-70
Show More
Amtrak train collides with van in Durham, no injuries reported
McMahon, No. 6 Cardinals beat Wolfpack 77-57 for road win
Fayetteville parents charged in severe child abuse case
2 hurt in overnight Durham shooting
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
More TOP STORIES News