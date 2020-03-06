Coronavirus

Coronavirus fear? Man sprays Febreze on Asian subway passenger in suspected hate crime

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a suspected hate crime against an Asian man on the New York City subways that may be rooted in fears over the new coronavirus.

The NYPD released video from an N train in Brooklyn that shows a man arguing with a fellow passenger, who is Asian, on Wednesday.

"Tell him to move ... because he is standing right (expletive) next to me!" the alleged attacker yells in the video.

He then sprays Febreze air freshener at that passenger.

RELATED: Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths

Another video shows the victim confronting the man, asking "Why can't I sit next to you?"

He responds, "You're being dumb right now."

The incident is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

The disease, officially named COVID-19, can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity. People of Asian descent, including Chinese and Chinese Americans, are not more likely to get COVID-19 than any other person.

"I want to emphasize, right now, to all New Yorkers, it is absolutely unacceptable to discriminate against Asian individuals and Asian communities in the midst of this crisis," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio added.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycoronavirushate crime investigationu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Woman opens coronavirus pop-up shop
11 new COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
How coronavirus 'infodemic' is infecting the internet
Equipping your medicine cabinet this flu season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County coronavirus patient is member of Cary church
US COVID-19 death toll hits 12 as officials scramble to make more tests available
Fort Bragg soldier celebrated for saving man's life
Equipping your medicine cabinet this flu season
Daylight Saving Time: How to prepare for losing an hour of sleep
How coronavirus 'infodemic' is infecting the internet
Fayetteville woman escapes deadly Tenn. tornadoes, plans to donate to victims
Show More
Don't pay more than $1 to change your address
5 Summer camps your kids are sure to love
Cleaning plans in place for Wake Co. schools amid coronavirus concerns
Contractor helped by Troubleshooter charged after failing to do Cary job
Durham insurance executive found guilty of bribery, political corruption
More TOP STORIES News