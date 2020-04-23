'Inhale Courage, Exhale Fear:' T-shirt orders surge for Fayetteville 13-year-old selling shirts to benefit hospital ICU staff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lauren McGarry could be doing anything during this season in quarantine, but instead, she continues to make t-shirts with inspirational messages on them.
Since our original story, sales at the McGarry ranch have skyrocketed. The 13-year-old's t-shirt making operation benefits staffers in the ICU at Cape Fear Hospital where her mom works as ICU nurse manager. She's used the money to buy snacks and provide meals every Wednesday.
"The emails just keep coming in. People are really friendly," said Lauren. "They're really happy I'm doing this because not only is it helping my mom's team. It's helping other people keep motivated."
The t-shirts read "Inhale Courage, Exhale Fear." With the influx of emails, she can hardly keep up. She's been using a spreadsheet to keep track of all the new orders coming in from as far as California and Iowa to as close as South Carolina. Some have even requested she make onsies.
"They'll follow up to make sure shirts are still good," said McGarry. "I'm happy about that because sometimes I forget to get back to them."
More people in Fayetteville have jumped on board. Friends of the family held an Easter fundraiser where they donated $500 to her efforts. Lauren's mom is still overwhelmed by the support.
"Lauren was able to share back with a hospital in New Jersey. One of the nurses used to work at our team. They posted they would love to have snacks. So we sent money up to their team to be able to share snacks with them as well," said Felicia McGarry.
Customers have sent extra money and sweet notes of kindness to Lauren. Her mother's colleagues sent her a video of appreciation.
