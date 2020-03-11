How Wake County Schools is taking action amid coronavirus concerns

State of Emergency: North Carolina expected to get 1,500 more coronavirus test kits next week as national shortage continues
This allows her to address "potential risks" associated with the coronavirus more quickly without having to call for emergency board approval.
Several Wake County Schools are taking precautions after parents tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week.
A parent whose child attends Thales Academy Raleigh tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday.
Another school, Trinity Academy of Raleigh, announced it would be closed Tuesday after a parent tested positive for the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Cases Related to North Carolina:
- Wake County man who traveled through RDU on Feb. 22 tested postive for COVID-19.
- Chatham County man tests positive for coronavirus after visiting Italy.
- 5 Wake County residents test positive for coronavirus after attending Biogen conference
- 1 Indiana patient who tested positive traveled through Wake and Durham counties while symptomatic
Moore mentioned attendance policy as something this could affect. She still has to keep the board informed of any actions too.
"I appreciate that these are extraordinary measures by normal standards but I'm confident that the health department guidelines we are following are in our best interests," she said.
Parents addressed the school board Tuesday night over coronavirus concern.
Some of the recommendations parents had included:
Woman addresses @WCPSS about #COVID2019. Superintendent expected to be equipped tonight with special action by board to address things like attendance
Wake County announced the cancellation of field trips Tuesday. The district is working with vendors to get refunds on those trips, the superintendent said.
"Within three weeks, I think they'll be forced to probably take more drastic measures," said parent Robert Stryker. "I think a lot of work places will end up closing just based on the spread it's bound to him."
Cumberland County Schools announced Tuesday all out-of-state field trips and travel by students and staff are canceled. All out-of-district field trips are canceled as well.