Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown: VIDEO

TURIN, Italy -- What better time for the "Macarena" than a nationwide lockdown for a global pandemic?

Faced with the COVID-19 outbreak that has brought their country to a screeching halt, some Italians decided fun is the best medicine for a healthy spirit.

Video captured in the northern Italian city of Turin shows residents on their balconies dancing and singing along to the 1990s hit "Macarena."

"Why do I love San Salvario? Because in sad and uncertain moments, there is joy and hope," Lucrezia Calamusa, who posted the video, wrote in its caption in Italian.

This is one of several similar videos gaining traction on the Internet. In one, a man is seen singing from his balcony as a toddler bangs a tamborine.

As of Friday, Italy had 17,660 positive cases and 1,266 dead, more than any country outside China. The government has imposed a nationwide lockdown, closing stores and restaurants, curbing public transport and telling the population of 60 million to stay home except for absolute need.

