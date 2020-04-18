abc11 together

ABC11 Together highlights Betsy Thomas of First Health Moore Regional

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is honoring the heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Betsy Thomas has been a nurse since 1993 and is currently the Clinical Director of the Medical and Neurological Intensive Care Unit at First Health Moore Regional in Pinehurst.

Colleagues described Thomas as selfless, compassionate and ready for any task.

"I want her to know what I am so proud of her," said Thomas' oldest daughter Chelsea Ritter

Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
