Bulk chicken sale causes backups onto Interstate 40 at State Farmers Market in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The State Farmers Market has been crucial in helping feed people and aiding the farming community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday morning, a long line of cars wrapped around the parking lot of the market and even backed up onto Interstate 40 to get chicken in bulk. With limitations on grocery stores going into effect this week, tons of people took advantage of a bulk chicken sale, which happened for the second-straight day.

The sale began at 7:45 a.m. at the market off Lake Wheeler Road. It was originally scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but started early once it was clear demand was high for the nearly 42,000 pounds of chicken being given out.

Diane Abraham was first in line, getting to the State Farmers Market around 5 a.m. She wasn't alone.

"We have a chance to get chicken cheap and hopefully we get in line and get chicken, and we don't have to worry about fighting everybody at the store," Diane said. "This is a blessing, man. It really is."

House of Raeford Farms helped organize the sale, which included deals of $45 for a 40-pound case of boneless, skinless frozen breasts and $60 for 40-pound frozen jumbo party wings. A 40-pound case of jumbo drumsticks was $15.

Customers had to pay in cash. Volunteers maintained social distancing by placing the chicken in drivers' trunks.

Steven Brown, who lost his job during the pandemic, said the sale is helping him put food on the table.

"I'm not only going to be able to help myself out but help my friends out and their families as well," Steven said. "I got up at 5 in the morning and I got over here fast."

People could also get the same deals on chicken at Campers Inn RV of Raleigh in Selma.



Raeford is hoping to have another sale next week. Click here for more details on future sales.
