Cape Fear Valley Health partners with Angel Flight Soars to deliver COVID-19 testing kits faster

GOOD NEWS: @capefearvalley is teaming up with @angelflightsoar to deliver #COVID19 test kits to a facility in Nashville, TN on the weekends. This will cut a patient's wait time for results from 2-3 days to 24 hours. At 11, meet the local doctor helping fly the kits. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/LZA29Mx6rI