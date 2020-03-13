Carolina Hurricanes announcer John Forslund in coronavirus quarantine after staying in same hotel room as Rudy Gobert

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- John Forslund is not a man of varied interests, he is all hockey, all the time.
"My life is so boring," he told ABC11's Mark Armstrong during an interview Friday. "All I do is watch hockey to prepare to talk about hockey."
Forslund, the Hurricanes revered play-by-play man will have to find some new hobbies for the next couple weeks as he is quarantined in the basement at his house. It's a precaution he has to take because of one incredible coincidence.
He stayed in the same exact hotel room in Detroit about 30 hours after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert did. Gobert is, of course, the first major sports athlete in the United States to publicly test positive for COVID-19.
Once Gobert's status went public, the Hurricanes knew immediately they had shared the same hotel. Some quick cross-referencing revealed that Forslund and Canes digital content creator Zack Brame were in the rooms utilized by Gobert and Jazz star Donovan Mitchell who has also since tested positive.
Hotel officials assured the Canes that all sanitary measures had taken place in the days between stays and medical experts have told the team that the odds of exposure are very, very slim. Still, better to err on the side of safety.
Both Brame and Forslund are now quarantined. Neither is experiencing any symptoms at this point. Forslund said he's confined to the family basement, only seeing his family when meals are handed over or during brief conversations on the back deck.
What does a man whose life revolves entirely around hockey do to pass the time when there's no hockey?
Forslund isn't sure.
"I don't know! I guess I'm really going to get to know myself," he said.
