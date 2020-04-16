Health & Fitness

NC State fashion student makes hundreds of masks to help medical employees, essential workers

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Peyton Henderson was supposed to launch her fashion business, Peyton Henderson Designs, the week of April 11.

"Due to Coronavirus and other things, that's not going to happen."

The senior at North Carolina State is a fashion major. She's set to graduate in May.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a hiccup in her entrepreneurial plans. Instead, the aspiring designer is switching gears: making masks for healthcare and essential workers for free.

She told Facebook what she was doing, expecting a few donations to continue to fund her efforts. "I was expecting $300 at the most."

Her expectations far exceeded when more than triple that came in.

"It's crazy how awesome everybody's been about it."

Peyton is now working with other NC State fashion students to sew masks.

"We bought a lot of fabric last night," she said. "We can probably make 600 total."

If you want to make a donation to Peyton so she can continue to make masks, her Venmo is PeytonHenderson20.

