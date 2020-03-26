Coronavirus

Special delivery: Wake Forest man helps parents, older adults get groceries amid COVID-19

By
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Last week, Mike Zeck, owner of All in 1 Services, put out a post on Facebook offering to pick up groceries for parents with kids and older adults who feared going out amid COVID 19.

He had hoped that enough people would call needing help, he'd be able to keep his employees at work.

A few calls have come in, but not enough to keep his staff going.

"To be honest with you, I thought I could keep the guys running eight hours a day."

Mike says he plans to keep serving his community, though for now it will just be he and his son when he can. He says the majority of the calls that he has taken has not been from parents with kids or older adults, but people searching for free food. "We've been trying to help them out when we can. We've been directing them towards food shelters, churches," Mike said.

To be clear, Mike and his company are not paying for groceries, but offering to pick up and delivery to your home. If you're interested, you can reach Mike at (919) 554-0967 or mzeck@allin1services.net.
Related topics:
businesswake forestbusinesscoronavirusvirus
