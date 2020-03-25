Coronavirus

Charlotte Motor Speedway hosting COVID-19 testing

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular race track known to host NASCAR events is being used in the battle against COVID-19.

WSOC reports Charlotte Motor Speedway is one of the first professional sports venues to become a coronavirus testing site.

Patients can pull up to the zMax Dragway in their vehicle and can get tested by Atrium Health employees.

RELATED | North Carolina startup gets approval for COVID-19 test that works in 15 minutes

"You just drive up," said Katie Passaretti, MD, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for Atrium Health. "You get a swab in the back of your nose and you drive on out. You have privacy. You don't have to sit in a waiting room."

Patients have to have a referral from a doctor and schedule an appointment to get tested.

A drive-thru testing site opened Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscharlottehealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News