23 residents, staff members at NC assisted-living facility test positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina assisted-living facility is the epicenter of the first outbreak of COVID-19 at a facility for seniors in Western North Carolina.Henderson County officials told ABC-affiliate WLOS that 23 residents and staff members at Cherry Springs Village in Hendersonville tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Officials said 50 people in the county have tested positive for the virus.Laura Moore, a sister of one of the 23 patients, told WLOS her sister has had a low-grade fever for a week."When you realize that 23 people in a facility of 60 have this illness, that's a big thing," Moore said.Moore said the facility had strict visitor restrictions and cleaning policies in place for three weeks before the outbreak."No one is allowed to go in," Moore said. "We can take things to our loved ones to the door."County officials said the facility saw its first case on April 1, and public health officials opened an investigation into Cherry Springs Village."The staff is working very hard," Moore said. "I think they're fully covered when they go into the rooms but I know it's very difficult."Cherry Springs Village sent WLOS a written statement:According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as of Sunday morning, cases have been reported at eight nursing homes and four residential care facilities across the state.