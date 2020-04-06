23 residents, staff members at NC assisted-living facility test positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina assisted-living facility is the epicenter of the first outbreak of COVID-19 at a facility for seniors in Western North Carolina.
Henderson County officials told ABC-affiliate WLOS that 23 residents and staff members at Cherry Springs Village in Hendersonville tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Officials said 50 people in the county have tested positive for the virus.
RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: The latest information on COVID-19 in North Carolina
Laura Moore, a sister of one of the 23 patients, told WLOS her sister has had a low-grade fever for a week.
"When you realize that 23 people in a facility of 60 have this illness, that's a big thing," Moore said.
Moore said the facility had strict visitor restrictions and cleaning policies in place for three weeks before the outbreak.
"No one is allowed to go in," Moore said. "We can take things to our loved ones to the door."
RELATED: US Surgeon General: This week will be 'our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment' because of coronavirus pandemic
County officials said the facility saw its first case on April 1, and public health officials opened an investigation into Cherry Springs Village.
"The staff is working very hard," Moore said. "I think they're fully covered when they go into the rooms but I know it's very difficult."
Cherry Springs Village sent WLOS a written statement:
A number of residents and staff members at Cherry Springs Village in Hendersonville have tested positive for COVID-19. Those individuals are being treated in isolation by health professionals and the community is under quarantine until further notice. Since early February, Cherry Springs Village has adhered to aggressive infection-control policies, in compliance with guidelines set by the CDC and the NC State Health Department. We will continue to work with the local health department in maintaining the health of our community. We appreciate the support of our families and the public at this time.
RELATED: Cary resident creates homemade masks to keep neighbors safe
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as of Sunday morning, cases have been reported at eight nursing homes and four residential care facilities across the state.
23 residents, staff members at NC assisted-living facility test positive for COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News