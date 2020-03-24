Harbor Freight donates entire supply of masks, gloves to ERs during coronavirus pandemic

CALABASAS, Calif. (WTVD) -- As hospitals and emergency rooms attend to a rising number of cases of the novel coronavirus, Harbor Freight is donating its entire supply of personal protective equipment to health care workers.
The hardware store is donating N95 masks, face shields, and disposable nitrile gloves to help hospitals across the United States.
In a written statement, Harbor Freight owner Eric Smidt said hospitals that need equipment should have their supply coordinator make an online request.
"Although we certainly won't have enough of these supplies to fill everyone's needs, we're going to donate everything we've got," Smidt said in the statement.
Harbor Freight asked customers not to make requests at local stores or to contact hospitals to ask if they need supplies.
