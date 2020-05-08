Durham students 'Fill the Fence' to honor teachers at Jordan High School

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you've driven down Garrett Road lately, chances are you've glanced at the colorful signs near Jordan High School."We love our teachers. We are Jordan. Thank you JHS teachers. We miss you. Thank you very much," one student read.Like many things in high school, it started on social media. The PTSA put out the call on Facebook for cards, balloons and memos to "Fill the Fence" where students displayed their message. Callie Brodeur made a sign with her mom."This set up is really special to just show how much students love the teachers and really appreciate them," Brodeur said. "All of my teachers have been working really hard to make sure we feel supported during this time-because it's difficult."On Friday, teachers were treated to a drive through party, complete with lunch, music and support.