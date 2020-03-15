Coronavirus

NC executive order bans mass gatherings of over 100 people. But what does it mean?

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Saturday closing all schools for the next two weeks along with prohibiting mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But what counts as a mass gathering?

According to the executive order, a mass gathering is defined as "any event or convening that brings together more than one hundred (100) persons in a single room or single space at the same time."

This includes an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This also includes parades, fair and festivals.

Gov. Roy Cooper orders all K-12 public schools to close as more coronavirus cases are announced

What doesn't count as a mass gathering
Normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls or other spaces with more than 100 people gathered are not prohibited.

Mass gatherings also do not include office environments, restaurants, factories, grocery stores or other retail establishments.

Social distancing

All people are urged to maintain social distancing by staying six feet away from others when possible. It's important to continue washing your hands, using sanitizer and coughing into your elbow.

The executive order will remain in effect for 30 days.
