Bear scavenger hunt created to help entertain children during coronavirus pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A scavenger hunt is helping parents keep their children engaged and entertained despite the disruption caused by the new coronavirus.
Children have been stuck at home for weeks, in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected at least 763 people.
Neighbors around the Triangle are stepping up to make family walks more than just a walk in the park.
"I'm going on a bear hunt," one young North Carolinian said.
Stuffed bears are popping up in windows all over the place. The bears are part of a creative scavenger hunt for children.
"Oh it's awesome. It lets the kids count and it lets them get outside and run around," Kristi Soltiz said.
Neighbors used social media groups to spread the idea and now it's taking over like wildfire.
"I mean for me it was like there's something good I can do. There's something I can contribute," Linden Winterberger said.
So far houses in Five Points and Bloomfield in Willow Springs are participating. But more neighborhoods are joining in on the fun every day.
