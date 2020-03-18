SPCA of Wake County streaming adoptable pets amid coronavirus pandemic

It wants to help people looking to adopt see the animals without having to visit.
The shelter is closed to the public.
Starting March 17, the SPCA's Home Adopting Network began showcasing adoptable pets through a Facebook Live stream.
The goal of the daily stream is to find homes for pets and to show how donations are still needed to continue the work of caring for the animals.
The SPCA will live stream a tour of the adoptable animals daily at 2 p.m. on its Facebook page.
The adopters can then make an appointment to come in and meet a potential pet and hopefully adopt them.