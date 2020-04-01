Coronavirus

Students, teachers celebrate 'virtual spirit week' to keep school spirit high during COVID-19 pandemic

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As schools stay closed to students during the COVID-19 pandemic, districts are getting creative with how they engage with students.

Many local schools are encouraging students to participate in a virtual spirit week.

At Richland Creek Elementary School, Kylen shows off his creative side, encouraging people to stay home.



Monday, students celebrated by reading out loud to their pets and stuffed animals.







Josh Matteau, an English teacher at Middle Creek High School, showed off his pajamas for pajama day.



Students at at Green Magnet Elementary School showed spirit on superhero day.



At Panther Creek High School, participants celebrated March Madness Monday by wearing their favorite team jersey or shirt.





At Garner High School, participants celebrated Maniac Monday and Tik Tok Tuesday.





Though students must stay home until at least May 15, their school spirit is staying strong.
