Coronavirus

Edgecombe County man arrested for throwing barn party with more than 70 people, violating executive order

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Edgecombe County man is charged with violating Gov. Roy Cooper's order banning gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to a release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to investigate a shooting on Bynum Drive near Langely Circle on Saturday.

When they arrived, deputies said they saw several cars speed away from the area. They went behind a house and saw at least 70 people hanging out at a barn.

Cellphone data shows how well North Carolina counties are following social distancing rules

While Cooper's Stay-at-Home order was not yet in effect at the time of the party, Cooper had issued an earlier order banning gatherings of more than 50 people.

Deputies said during the party, someone fired a gun and a stray bullet went into the back window of an elderly couple's kitchen.

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said anyone that violates the Stay-at-Home order, which bans gatherings of more than 10 people, will also be charged.

The party's host, John Fitzgerald Taylor, was arrested and charged for violating the governor's executive order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncedgecombe countycoronavirusshelter in placestate of emergency
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News