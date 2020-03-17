Students at central NC schools can get free breakfast, lunch during COVID-19 pandemic

Many schools and community centers will serve as food distribution sites for Wake County families starting Tuesday, March 17. These schools will offer breakfast and lunch for pickup for students 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday:
- Poe Magnet Elementary School, 400 Peyton St., Raleigh
- Rogers Lane Elementary School, 201 N. Rogers Lane, Raleigh
- Creech Road Elementary School, 450 Creech Road, Garner
- Wendell Middle School, 3409 NC Hwy. 97, Wendell
- Zebulon Magnet Elementary School, 700 Proctor St., Zebulon
- Millbrook Magnet Elementary School, 1520 E. Millbrook Dr., Raleigh
- Briarcliff Elementary School, 1220 Pond St., Cary
- Pine Acres Community Center, 402 McLean St., Fuquay-Varina
- PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School, 3420 Idlewood Village Dr., Raleigh
- Wake County Human Services Northern Regional Center, 350 Holding Ave., Wake Forest
- Washington Terrace Apartments, 1951 Booker Dr., Raleigh
- Raleigh Millbank Apartments, 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh
- The Oaks Apartments, 3911 Water Oak Dr., Raleigh
- New Hope Village Apartments, 4321 Grandiflora Lane, Raleigh
- Casa De Luna Apartments, 3918 Bonneville Court, Raleigh
- Juniper Level Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road, Raleigh
Confirmed Community Sites provided by Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church will have lunch for pickup available to any students aged 18 and younger:
- First United Methodist, 117 S. Academy St., Cary, Mon.-Fri., 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Chatham Forest Apartments, 880 Glendale Dr., Cary, Tues. and Thurs., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p .m.
- Apex First Baptist, 419 S. Salem St., Apex, Mon. and Wed., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Arbors at Cary Apartments, 200 Wrenn Dr., Cary, Mon.- Thurs., 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Crosstimber Apartments 900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC 27560 - Mon.-Fri. 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Mobile Market is available to all community members:
- Abundant Life Cathedral, 4400 Old Poole Road, Raleigh, Fourth Saturdays (beginning 3/28/20)., 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Bread for Life Mobile Market at Zebulon Boys & Girls Club, 1320 Shepard School Road, Zebulon, Third Saturdays (beginning 3/21/20) 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Community Helpers Service Center, 111 N. First Ave., Knightdale, Drive-thru, Thursdays (beginning 3/19/20), 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin St., Raleigh, Second Saturdays (beginning 4/11/20), 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Praise Temple Mobile Market, 1329, U.S. Hwy 70, Fourth Saturdays (beginning 3/28/20), 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 S. Ave., Wake Forest, Third Tuesdays (beginning 3/17/20), 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Durham Public Schools will also begin a daily feeding program for Durham County children on Monday, March 23, similar to the summer meals initiative. Durham Schools will have "grab and go" distribution sites open from 11 a.m. until noon:
- Bethesda Elementary
- N. Harris Elementary
- Parkwood Elementary
- Shepard Middle School
- Hillside High School
- Githens Middle
- Southwest Elementary
- Lakewood Middle
- Eno Valley Elementary
- Eastway Elementary
- Glenn Elementary
- Sandy Ridge Elementary
- Hillandale Elementary
- Brogden Middle School
- Club Blvd Elementary School
- Southern High School
- YE Smith Elementary
Durham school buses will deliver to other sites from 11 a.m. through noon.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools started its meal program on Monday. Volunteers gathered at Northside Elementary School in Chapel Hill to get 1,000 meals ready. School buses then delivered the food to 20 sites in the district with each child getting a breakfast, lunch and snack.
At Northside, parents were able to drive through and pick up their children's meals. Both districts relied on partnerships with community nonprofits, including churches, to make the food available.
Buses are bringing meals to the following communities:
In Cumberland County, meals will be available to children 18 and younger. The recipients don't have to be Cumberland County students.
Families in Cumberland County can pick up meals Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at these schools:
- College Lakes Elementary: 4963 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville
- W.T. Brown Elementary: 2522 Andrews Church Road, Spring Lake
- Westarea Elementary: 941 Country Club Drive, Fayetteville
- E.E. Smith High: 1800 Seabrook Road, Fayetteville
- Cape Fear High: 4762 Clinton Road, Fayetteville
- Walker-Spivey Elementary: 500 Fisher Street, Fayetteville
- Cumberland Road Elementary: 2700 Cumberland Road, Fayetteville
- Morganton Road Elementary: 102 Bonanza Drive, Fayetteville
- Lake Rim Elementary:1455 Hoke Loop Road, Fayetteville
- Lewis Chapel Middle: 2150 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
- Douglas Byrd Middle: 1616 Ireland Drive, Fayetteville
- Montclair Elementary: 555 Glensford Drive; Fayetteville
- Sherwood Park Elementary: 2115 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville
- C. Wayne Collier Elementary: 3522 Sturbridge Drive, Hope Mills
- Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary: 2970 Legion Road, Fayetteville
- Alderman Road Elementary: 2860 Alderman Road, Fayetteville
Children do not need to be enrolled in Cumberland County Schools to partake.
