Durham man talks about having and recovering from coronavirus

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, is now in recovery.

Gene Hoskins, 32, is one of around 300 people in North Carolina to test positive for the rapidly spreading virus.

He is a psychologist who travels a lot. He said he had just returned from Canada when he started feeling sick.

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.



Two days later he tested negative for the flu. A few days after that, he learned that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hoskins said he experienced mild symptoms but struggled with those symptoms for about five days.

"It's like a really bad flu, but we made it through," Hoskins said. "I had body aches; I had headaches."

He said he believes the worst of the symptoms are done, but he has been told to remain in isolation for another week.

"I'm pretty optimistic about it. Like I said, I thank God for putting me through it, and I'm just glad to be here."

His friends and family will continue to bring him packages and supplies, which they leave on his porch.

Hoskins urges everybody to listen to the health experts, practice social distancing and take the illness seriously.

Hoskins said he works out regularly, but he does have allergies and asthma. After fighting off the virus, he said he understands why older people and those with compromised immune systems could really struggle if they get the virus.

"This is a really really good time to be considerate of your fellow human, or just you know mankind." Hoskins said. "Just be careful, check in on your neighbors. If your neighbors are older, if they need to go to the store, go to the store for them, but really care for each other and take it seriously."
