Police remind residents Easter egg hunts are a violation during COVID-19 efforts

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thinking about holding an Easter egg hunt this weekend?
Don't.
Apex Police said Monday that they "received some concern" about groups still planning Easter egg hunts this weekend despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police said they confirmed with Wake County Emergency Management that having an Easter egg event whether at a business or in a subdivision violates the county order of mass gatherings.
"Please adhere to the county guidelines," Apex Police said in a social media post. "Please help be part of the solution."
Social-distancing measures appear to be working and authorities urge people to continue to follow those guidelines. North Carolina health experts released projections Monday that show what will happen to hospital capacity in the state if social-distancing measures are lifted at the end of April. Read more about that here.
Meanwhile, the Town of Apex said protection masks are needed for its workers.
About 300 town employees work in the field and could really use cloth masks.
Click here to see parks and recreation, social services, trash disposal and other community items and activities affected by COVID-19.
There is a bin outside the front door of Town Hall to collect masks from anyone willing to make them or donate them.
Apex first responders will continue to use medical-grade masks.
