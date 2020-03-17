Triangle travelers deal with frustrations over canceled plans amid coronavirus pandemic

Trips and travel plans are on hold for many Triangle residents as the coronavirus cancels spring break and other getaways.
Clayton residents, Lynnette Zueck and her husband were supposed to go on a European Mediterranean cruise to remember in June but instead, it's turned into a trip that won't happen.
"I wanted my money back, it's like $10,000," Zueck said.
It's a lot of money the Zuecks won't be getting back. She paid extra for insurance for the cruise, but it doesn't matter.
"It's for if you get sick or if you get sick over there but it doesn't cover the coronavirus."
At this point, the Zuecks are only being offered a credit towards a future cruise which causes even more unknowns.
"If we book when should we book out for?"
The Zuecks are not alone.
One ABC11 viewer was so frustrated about his long wait, he sent us a screenshot of how long they've been on hold with the airlines to rebook their European flight and they still can't get through.
They won't get getting a refund, just flight credit.
Other travelers who are booking through third-party websites are dealing with being charged cancellation fees.
Airlines and travel websites have posted ways to cancel and rebook online and are asking for patience. Many travel sites are asking you don't call unless you have travel within 72 hours.
One suggestion if time is on your side and your trip is not coming up right away, don't cancel just yet, try and hold out.
If airlines or cruises cancel on you, you have a better chance of getting your money back or being offered a bigger credit.
