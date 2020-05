Family remembers Virginia man who died from COVID-19 in North Carolina

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Landon Spradlin's family never got to say goodbye.The 66-year-old father and husband from Virginia died due to complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday morning in North Carolina.While on the way home from a mission trip, Spradlin collapsed and was taken to a hospital in Concord, North Carolina. He was eventually put on a ventilator as his condition worsened.Because of hospital restrictions, daughter Judah Strickland wasn't able to tell her dad goodbye."I said 'look, I haven't seen my dad in almost six weeks,' she told WSLS . Please let me go see him. And she said 'look under any other circumstances we would, but this is uncharted territory for us.'"Spradlin, from Pittsylvania County, was a Christian missionary and a noted musician. His children remember him as a devout family man and a spiritually-guided person."Anybody who knows us, they will tell you that my dad is a legend," said Strickland.Strickland said she'll try to carry on his legacy of faith and music."I know I'll see him again. It sucks. It hurts, but I know I'll see him again."Spradlin was Virginia's 10th coronavirus-related death.One other person has died from COVID-19-related symptoms in North Carolina.