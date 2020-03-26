Coronavirus

Family remembers Virginia man who died from COVID-19 in North Carolina

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Landon Spradlin's family never got to say goodbye.

The 66-year-old father and husband from Virginia died due to complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday morning in North Carolina.

While on the way home from a mission trip, Spradlin collapsed and was taken to a hospital in Concord, North Carolina. He was eventually put on a ventilator as his condition worsened.

Because of hospital restrictions, daughter Judah Strickland wasn't able to tell her dad goodbye.

"I said 'look, I haven't seen my dad in almost six weeks,' she told WSLS. Please let me go see him. And she said 'look under any other circumstances we would, but this is uncharted territory for us.'"

Spradlin, from Pittsylvania County, was a Christian missionary and a noted musician. His children remember him as a devout family man and a spiritually-guided person.

"Anybody who knows us, they will tell you that my dad is a legend," said Strickland.

Strickland said she'll try to carry on his legacy of faith and music.

"I know I'll see him again. It sucks. It hurts, but I know I'll see him again."

Spradlin was Virginia's 10th coronavirus-related death.

One other person has died from COVID-19-related symptoms in North Carolina.
