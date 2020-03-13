Business

U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage space to college students displaced by COVID-19

U-Haul is helping college students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is offering 30 days of free self-storage to students who have to leave campus during the outbreak.

Many colleges and universities, such as Duke, are temporarily suspended classes on campus and forcing students home. On-campus classes at Duke are suspended until further notice and spring break was extended by a week.

U-haul is also offering special rates for truck and trailer rentals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscollege
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News