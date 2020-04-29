Coronavirus

Teen becomes first to die of COVID-19 in Texas town; described as outstanding achiever

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LANCASTER, Texas -- A 17-year-old girl died from COVID-19 complications in Texas this week, according to local officials.

The Lancaster High School student is the youngest person to die of the novel coronavirus in Dallas County, officials told WFAA Tuesday.

School officials confirmed that Jameela Dirrean-Emoni Barber died of the disease.

She reportedly died in the emergency room Saturday before she could be admitted to the hospital.

RELATED: 'Step by step, we will open': Texas becomes first state to announce dates easing COVID-19 restrictions amid novel coronavirus pandemic

School officials described Barber as an outstanding academic achiever. She was preparing to be inducted into the National Honor Society. The teen also had a special love for ROTC.

City officials told WFAA that Barber was the first to die in Lancaster, Texas, a south suburb of Dallas.

Texas is among some of the first states to outline how it plans to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
