Wake County coronavirus patient is member of Cary church, pastor says 'no concerns' for congregation

RELATED: Raleigh restaurant says Wake County coronavirus patient dined there this weekend
The Rev. Dr. Wolfgang Herz-Lane confirmed the patient with COVID-19, the strain of the coronavirus, attends Christ the King Lutheran Church and last attended church services on Feb. 23 and a meeting on Feb. 25.
Herz-Lane said Wake County Health and Human Services officials assured church leaders that there are no health concerns for members of the congregation at this time and the church will continue to hold programs and activities as scheduled.
WATCH for more coronavirus coverage:
RELATED: 'No reason for the public to panic:' Wake County leaders trace close contacts of first positive novel coronavirus case
"We are, however, following the recommendations for taking precautions, such as limiting contact with among parishioners during worship and frequently wiping down doorknobs and surfaces," Herz-Lane said in a written statement.
The church served as a polling location for the North Carolina primary election.
Wednesday, during a news conference, Wake County Public Health Director Chris Kippes said health officials were contacting anyone who came within six feet of the patient for longer than 10 minutes while he was symptomatic.
"The key right now, based on what we know about this disease, is that you have to be symptomatic," Kippes said Wednesday. "The information that we learn every single day about this will only serve to refine our approach to managing the situation."
The patient flew into RDU from Seattle, Wash., in late February. While in Seattle, health officials said, he visited a nursing home linked to several deaths from the novel coronavirus.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
Here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Universities cancel travel abroad programs amid coronavirus outbreak
Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus fears cause global run on face mask sales despite CDC's advice