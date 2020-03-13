How to support local businesses while staying safe during coronavirus pandemic

While Downtown Raleigh Alliance said the safety of Raleigh's residents, workers and visitors is extremely important, they offered a few suggestions for customers hoping to continue to support local businesses.
RELATED: CORONAVIRUS: Live updates
In a news release, Downtown Raleigh Alliance said many restaurants, stores and museums are taking extra steps to sanitize their businesses and encouraging patrons to practice social distancing and health etiquette.
Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
However, for customers who do not want to visit stores or restaurants, Downtown Raleigh Alliance made the following recommendations:
- Shop online or via phone. While some stores already have online shopping, others will help customers order via phone or FaceTime.
- If you typically use local businesses to fill wholesale orders, place those requests as soon as possible.
- Buy gift cards to use at a later date to support businesses now, even if you don't currently need anything.
- Order takeout or delivery and tip the same amount as you would dining in.
RELATED: GrubHub suspending collection of up to $100 million in fees to help independent restaurants impacted by coronavirus
Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper recommended organizers cancel any events or gatherings of more than 100 people. Health officials urged North Carolinians to practice social distancing--maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between others and washing hands frequently.
What is social distancing?
Currently, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 15 cases of the novel coronavirus in North Carolina, including eight in Wake County.