How to support local businesses while staying safe during coronavirus pandemic

Shop online or via phone. While some stores already have online shopping, others will help customers order via phone or FaceTime.

If you typically use local businesses to fill wholesale orders, place those requests as soon as possible.

Buy gift cards to use at a later date to support businesses now, even if you don't currently need anything.

Order takeout or delivery and tip the same amount as you would dining in.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the number of cases of the novel coronavirus increases in North Carolina and state officials discourage face-to-face contact, many local businesses fear an economic impact While Downtown Raleigh Alliance said the safety of Raleigh's residents, workers and visitors is extremely important, they offered a few suggestions for customers hoping to continue to support local businesses.In a news release, Downtown Raleigh Alliance said many restaurants, stores and museums are taking extra steps to sanitize their businesses and encouraging patrons to practice social distancing and health etiquette.However, for customers who do not want to visit stores or restaurants, Downtown Raleigh Alliance made the following recommendations:Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper recommended organizers cancel any events or gatherings of more than 100 people. Health officials urged North Carolinians to practice social distancing--maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between others and washing hands frequently.Currently, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 15 cases of the novel coronavirus in North Carolina, including eight in Wake County.