How to talk to your children and support them emotionally during the coronavirus pandemic

Your children can't see their friends. They can't go to school. A lot has changed for them in just a few months and the pandemic may be difficult for them to understand.The Lucy Daniels Center in Cary is the largest nonprofit provider of child mental health services in the Triangle."Looking at children's mental health now during a global pandemic is a completely unprecedented time that adults have never navigated before, let alone children," said Lucy Daniels Center clinician Katie Jackson.It can be a lot to handle."I think that one of the tips for parents to hold onto right now is that, in taking care of themselves, they're also taking care of their kids," she said. "If your bucket is completely empty you can't possibly fill your kids up."Watch the video above for tips on how to talk to your children and support them emotionally during this time.