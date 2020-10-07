COVID-19 hospitalizations remain over 1,000 for second day

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
12:25 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,711 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths. For the second day in a row, the agency reported below average completed tests, adding just 17,028 more tests.
The percentage of positive tests dropped to 6.4% from nearly 8% yesterday. However, that metric is higher than it has been in recent weeks and the 7-day average is trending upward.
Currently, 1,028 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 93% of hospitals reporting--the highest number since Aug. 15. This marks the second day in a row that more than 1,000 hospitalizations were reported.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Health officials in North Carolina are asking people who attended the Mecktoberfest celebration at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in Charlotte to consider getting tested for COVID-19. The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that two coronavirus cases have been connected to the event. Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told county commissioners Tuesday that the event featured "very few masks" and "very little social distancing."
She also said that thousands of people were there. The event was held Sept. 25 to 27. Video shows a packed beer garden with mostly maskless customers.
Mecklenburg County's positive test rate is at 4.5% as of Tuesday's report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
TUESDAY
6:05 p.m.
Brogden Primary in Wayne County will transition to Plan C (remote instruction) for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases impacting the school. The school said since Sept. 29, it has had eight people, four of which the district learned of Tuesday, who have been on campus and tested positive for COVID-19. Plan C will remain in effect until Oct. 20.
"As has already occurred with other non WCPS schools in our county and region impacted by COVID-19 on their campuses, we are transitioning this particular school to full remote to allow time for the district to deep clean the building and for any staff or students who may have been potentially exposed to remain home to self monitor for symptoms," said Dr. James Merrill, WCPS interim superintendent.
4:52 p.m.
The Moore County Health Department said another person has died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the county death total to 35.
The latest casualty of the disease was a man older than 75 who died September 1. He was a resident of Accordius Health in Aberdeen.
In total, there have been 1,824 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moore County.
3:58 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports seven new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday for a total of 1,099 positive COVID 19 cases.
There have been 22 deaths in the county, which is 2 percent of cases.
2 p.m.
At a media briefing, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing $35 million in operational grants from federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to help child care programs providing in-person child care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These grants will help offset the significant financial strains placed on child care to meet health and safety guidelines while serving fewer children," Cooper said. "Our child care programs have been on the frontlines since the start of this pandemic, keeping their doors open so other workers could keep our economy running and the public safe. A strong and safe child care system is essential to our recovery."
From April through July, NCDHHS has provided over $80 million in monthly operational grants for child care programs that served over 105,000 children statewide throughout the pandemic, according to the governor's office.
"Our response and recovery are dependent upon having a strong, high-quality child care system open and available. These operational grants help families go to work and children's learning to be nurtured," NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.
The grants will be awarded to licensed child care providers operating in-person during the months of August through October to help offset the significant financial strains due to the additional expenses to meet health and safety guidelines, while experiencing reduced revenues from lower enrollment. Providers have the flexibility to use these grants to meet their unique individual business and operational needs.
Cohen additionally announced that North Carolina received 200,000 rapid antigen testing devices, which would allow schools, farms, colleges, correctional facilities and other places prone to outbreaks to test people with symptoms quickly. However, Cohen reminded the public that testing is not enough on its own--preventative measures such as wearing a mask and avoiding large crowds are what slow the spread of the virus.
Cooper and Cohen both stressed concerning trends across the country and in North Carolina. In recent days, emergency room visits, the trajectory of new cases, the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have all trended upwards.
"Day in and day out, the virus is seizing opportunities to spread. The most dangerous time is when people drop their guard and think this isn't serious," Cooper said. "This virus is unpredictable and deadly serious."
Cooper and Cohen repeatedly reminded North Carolinians to practice the 3 W's, and Cooper answered several questions about the rising number of cases in the White House and Congress.
"It's really not safe to have those large of gatherings with people so close together and most people not wearing masks. That's just the wrong signal to be sending when we know that it is scientifically proven that we can slow the spread and save lives when we practice the 3 w's and use our common sense."
1:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases and 17,092 more completed tests, a sharp decrease in the number of tests completed daily compared to previous days. 33 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19.
The percentage of positive tests climbed to 7.9%, the highest it has been in more than a month. The metric had been hovering between 5 and 6% for several weeks before rising in recent days.
Currently, 1,013 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97% of hospitals reporting. Hospitalizations had remained under 1,000 since August 26.
1 p.m.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said the city is echoing federal and state warnings against door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Schewel started his announcement by talking about how much he loved Halloween. He even donned a witch hat for the occasion.
"It's one of my favorite holidays," Schewel said of Halloween. "This year, because of COVID, Halloween is going to have to be different."
12:45 p.m.
Durham city leaders are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to talk about Halloween guidelines.
Despite rolling back some restrictions, the city remains under a Safer-at-Home Order with many COVID-19 guidelines still in place.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel is expected to provide details about restrictions for the Halloween events hosted by the city--including virtual and drive-thru events.
Schewel is also expected to announce the relaxation of some COVID-19 policies, moving the city in line with Gov. Roy Cooper's current executive order.
"We believe Durham's earlier adoption of Stay-At-Home orders and maintaining some stricter actions than the State, have served us well, enabling us to align with the Governor's orders at this time. Our case numbers have fallen and are holding steady with our low number of hospitalized COVID patients," Mayor Steve Schewel said. "As always, we will be keeping a close eye on our case numbers. If we see a significant rise in cases or hospitalizations, we may be forced to go back to some of our earlier restrictions. But we are also very hopeful that our businesses can continue to open up in this step-by-step way to bring our economy back."
12:17 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department reports 18 new cases, bringing the total to 2,378 positive cases of COVID-19.
There have been 27 deaths countywide.
11:30 a.m.
Five Wake Forest Fire Department staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The firefighters were assigned to Fire Station No. 2.
Other firefighters at Station No. 2 will be tested today. The station was closed on Saturday for a deep cleaning. Seventeen of Wake Forest's 84 full-time firefighters had to enter quarantine after a firefighter tested positive over the weekend.
"We are continuing to closely monitor conditions and perform contract tracing, so our situation remains fluid," said Fire Chief Ron Early. "We are in close contact with the Wake County Health Department to ensure we are doing all we can to implement control measures to prevent the spread of the virus."
9 a.m.
Durham is also meeting on Tuesday to talk about Halloween guidelines. Mayor Steve Schewel will talk about several scheduled virtual and drive-through Halloween and Fall Festival events hosted by Durham Parks and Recreation.
Schewel will give a press conference at 1 p.m. The Bull City has been under a safer-at-home order since June.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
On Tuesday, Raleigh city leaders are meeting to discuss making possible changes to Halloween events in the city. The state is in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which allows for outdoor venues to welcome guests at a limited capacity, but it remains to be seen what that means for children going door-to-door for candy.
Officials will talk about whether door-to-door trick-or-treating is suitable. The town of Butner has announced they've discouraged door-to-door trick-or-treating. Virtual costume contests, carving pumpkins and Halloween scavenger hunts around the house have been mentioned as low-risk alternatives by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also discouraging trick-or-treating this year.
Meetings in Raleigh are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Gov. Cooper and the coronavirus task force will speak at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. His announcement will be carried live on ABC11, ABC11.com and the ABC11 Facebook page.
A drive-thru voter registration drive and COVID-19 testing event is happening Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deeper Life Church Ministries in Goldsboro.