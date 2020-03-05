Coronavirus

Coronavirus map shows where COVID-19 has spread in US

Across the United States, people are preparing for months of potential disruptions as the new coronavirus continues spreading to more communities.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic and U.S. and state officials across the country are taking actions to limit large gatherings of people, impose travel restrictions and ask Americans to make other adjustments to their daily lives and habits.

Here's a look at the most recently available count of confirmed cases and deaths to show how the virus has spread in states and counties across the country.



Click here for the latest local, national and international coronavirus coverage



RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths

RELATED: What is quarantine? Can it stop COVID-19?

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronavirusinfectionu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
US coronavirus death toll over 100, with case in every state
Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for coronavirus comments
COVID-19: What you need to know about self-isolation
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News